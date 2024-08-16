16th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Discipline as 120 police personnel head for training in Rwanda

Discipline as 120 police personnel head for training in Rwanda

Author: Reporter | Published: 1 hour ago

Police personnel prepares to leave for Kigali, Rwanda for training|Courtesy

More than one hundred South Sudanese police personnel have been selected for a three-month training in Kagali, Rwanda.

In a post on National Police Service Facebook page, the 120 officers and  non-commissioned officers were drawn from the National Police Services, representing the institution’s various units.

“This training will cover junior tactical command, airport security management, and public order,” it said.

It’s not clear when they will leave for Rwanda. However, the group is a second batch to train in the East African Country.

While addressing the forces during a parade on Friday, the  Inspector General of Police Gen. Atem Marol Biar “emphasized the importance of discipline and cooperation with instructors.”

He reportedly described training as one of the best tools for reform in the police sector.

Popular Stories
Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba 1

Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba

Published August 13, 2024

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population 2

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population

Published August 11, 2024

UPDF flogs, briefly detains six S . Sudanese inside Kajo-keji 3

UPDF flogs, briefly detains six S . Sudanese inside Kajo-keji

Published August 11, 2024

Kiir reshuffles officials across four states 4

Kiir reshuffles officials across four states

Published August 10, 2024

VP Igga reveals government behind Kalisto Ladu’s detention 5

VP Igga reveals government behind Kalisto Ladu’s detention

Published August 11, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NGBs govt probing death of eight family members

Published 14 mins ago

Discipline as 120 police personnel head for training in Rwanda

Published 1 hour ago

Governor Futuyo suspends “defiant” Finance Minister

Published 2 hours ago

MSF evacuates staff, suspends operations in Ulang due to threat

Published 8 hours ago

Activist calls for Unity State GBV case to be referred to Juba

Published 8 hours ago

Opinion: The fall of Twic East’s Baobab tree

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.