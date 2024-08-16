Discipline as 120 police personnel head for training in Rwanda

More than one hundred South Sudanese police personnel have been selected for a three-month training in Kagali, Rwanda.

In a post on National Police Service Facebook page, the 120 officers and non-commissioned officers were drawn from the National Police Services, representing the institution’s various units.

“This training will cover junior tactical command, airport security management, and public order,” it said.

It’s not clear when they will leave for Rwanda. However, the group is a second batch to train in the East African Country.

While addressing the forces during a parade on Friday, the Inspector General of Police Gen. Atem Marol Biar “emphasized the importance of discipline and cooperation with instructors.”

He reportedly described training as one of the best tools for reform in the police sector.

