Disability Coordinator in VP Rebecca’s office arrested over alleged car theft

The Coordinator of Disability Affairs Stephen Dhieu has been arrested for allegedly stealing and selling out an office car, the Office of Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng has confirmed.

Prior to the confirmation , Dhieu said he was being held at the Juba Northern Division Police station over undisclosed charges.

According to visually impaired Stephen Dhieu, he was arrested on Tuesday while in office performing his duties.

Dhieu said when he inquired the reasons for his arrest, the police told him that he had a case with the Office of the Vice President Rebecca and he would be informed about the charges against him.

“This (Wednesday) morning, I was told by the authorities here that I have a case with the office and they will get back to me,” he said.

“So, I don’t know what the case is about. I have been here for more than 24 hours, and until now no one from the office has shown up. “

The Executive Director in the Office of Vice President Rebbecca Nyandeng, David Dau Achuoth confirmed the arrest of the Disability Affairs boss, saying he authorized it.

According to Dau, suspect Stephen Dhieu took a UN donated car that the office requested for and sold it way.

“I am the one who gave the authorization for Stephen to be arrested.

According to Dau, Dhieu after selling out the car, went hiding for three weeks.

“What he (Dhieu) decided, he took the car and sold it without telling anybody, and he disappeared for three weeks.

“Out of concern because of his condition, we gave him special consideration of giving a car. One of these days, he came with his driver and told the office driver to leave when took the car and sold it out. That itself is a crime, you cannot sell government property without authorization.”

