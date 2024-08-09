Diplomats laud South Sudan Basketball performance

Peace guarantors have commended South Sudan’s basketball performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and urged the country to emulate the Bright Stars’ unity of purpose to achieve peace.

United Nations and European Union diplomats congratulated the National Basketball Team for bringing a sense of unity to South Sudanese through their impressive performance, despite their elimination in the Olympics.

Lothar Jaschke, the European Union’s Deputy Head of Delegation encouraged the country to use the sport-earned unity as a way of fostering peace in the country.

Addressing the 37th Plenary Meeting of R-JMEC, Lothar said the peace guarantors are also purposely united to accompany South Sudan in the path to lasting peace.

“I would like to add my voices to those who congratulated the Bright Stars in the Olympics for making South Sudan Rightly proud,” he said.

“You have mentioned the purpose of unity, I think we are also united by a purpose of accompany South Sudan in this peace process.”

On his part, Guang Cong, Deputy Special representative of the UN Secretary General in South Sudan said the South Sudan Team have demonstrated that through unity, goals can be achieved in a short period.

“The national men’s basketball team have demonstrates that with unity of purpose, so much more can be achieved within a short period of time,” said Cong, also the deputy head of UNMISS.

“Allow me to use H.E president Kiir’s speech, urging hard work to achieve peace, prosperity, togetherness and truth to put the nation first for the shake of the future generation.”

Meanwhile, the African Union Head of Mission in South Sudan, Prosper Addo, said South Sudan has made Africa as a whole, proud.

“May I take this opportunity to congratulate the Bright Stars for making South Sudan proud, in the ongoing Olympics games not only South Sudan but also Africa as a whole.”

The Bright Stars arrived Juba from France on Thursday and were welcomed by senior government officials and hundreds of South Sudanese fans at Juba International Airport after being eliminated by Serbia in group stages.

