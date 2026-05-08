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Dial 445: Gender ministry launches toll free hotline for GBV reporting

Author: Hellen Samuel | Published: May 8, 2026

School children in Lakes State capital Rumbek at launch of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence from 25 November to 10 December | Credit | UNMISS

The National Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare has launched, for the first time, a toll-free helpline for reporting Gender Based Violence cases.

The helpline, 445, is intended to support survivors of gender-based violence and provide access to care and assistance.

The free service can be accessed at any time to report cases of rape, physical assault, denial of resources, and child related concerns, among other issues.

Officials said the 445 helpline is not limited to GBV cases and can also be used to report other experiences requiring support.

Speaking on the Sundown Show this week, the Undersecretary in the National Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare encouraged the public to use the toll-free line.

Esther Ikere said social workers in the ministry have been trained to provide professional and confidential support to survivors of GBV.

“I just want you to remember 445, that is my concluding remarks. Remember 445 because it saves lives and once you report early, you are saving the lives of the people who are already suffering. The line is established to help people from the suffering that they have been going through and I just want to say that there is professional support. Social workers have been trained and it is very confidential. You will not be blamed or shamed but you will be provided with services,” Ikere explained.

Brigadier General James Dak, Director of the Special Protection Unit and Child Affairs in the Ministry of Interior, stressed the importance of reporting GBV cases so perpetrators can be held accountable.

“Please let us report GBV, without reporting, we cannot pin down the perpetrators. Let us take the best culture and stop cultures that interfering in our laws of order,” General Dak said.

For her part, GBV Specialist Gune Annet said the 445 line is free and accessible in all the ten states and the three administrative areas.

She encouraged people to use the line if they are unable or unwilling to report cases physically, saying support can also be provided through follow up calls.

Annet called on citizens to help make South Sudan free from gender-based violence through reporting cases.

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