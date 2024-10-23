Derik Cultural Festival 4th edition scheduled for Nov. 4 with Taban Lo’Liyong as Personality of the Year

Late Derik was an artist, former minister in Western Bahr el Ghazal, founder of Kuwato Cultural Group, and who also contributed to the establishment of the first museum in Western Bahr el Ghazal state.

David Uku, Director of the Derik Cultural Festival, said this year’s edition is a continuation of the projects initiated by the late Uyai, to ensure that culture is an essential element in the progress and advancement of nations.

According to Uku, the theme this year is “Bad ink is better than poor memory” and the festival aims to showcase the unique culture of South Sudan.

“Everything in life is a memory – if we lose the memory, that means we lost a huge part of history. So, we have to keep the memory alive,” Uku said.

“The festival aims to record the part of memory that we don’t know because in the 40s, 50s, even in the 70s, and 80s we were not there because there are people who are still alive,” he said.

“We want to record their history from during the Derik Cultural Festival. This will be an opportunity to remind people during the festival that they should come and tell that history,” he stated.

“This is a space to reconcile, unite, and bring lasting peace to South Sudan. This is how we can show the world South Sudan’s unique culture,” he added.

Uku said the fourth edition of the Derik Cultural Festival is expected to commence at the University of Juba on November 5, 2024.

The week-long festival is expected to run till November 18, 2024, and will feature music, traditional dances, drama, a book exhibition and public lectures on a range of topics.

The Derick Cultural Festival is an annual fixture on the social calendar in honour of renowned South Sudanese artist, actor and drama writer, Derik Alfred who died in October 2021.