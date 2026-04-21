23rd April 2026

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Deputy Interior Minister denounces corruption and misuse of public funds

Author: Deng Angoth | Published: April 21, 2026

Mangar Buong Alueng, the Deputy Minister of Interior takes oath in Juba. September 12, 2024. (credit PPU)

Deputy Interior Minister Mangar Buong has raised the alarm regarding an increase in corruption and inequality within the government.

Speaking at a foundation event in Juba on Sunday, April 19, the minister stated that public resources are being misappropriated during ongoing power struggles.

He alleged that funds and benefits intended for security forces are being taken without oversight or accountability.

The minister noted that those responsible for seizing the entitlements of soldiers and police officers have not faced arrest or legal consequences. He linked the lack of prosecution to a broader breakdown in the rule of law.

“The rate of theft has increased ruthlessly, fighting over power. That is what is being done,” the minister stated. “They have even taken the entitlements belonging to the soldiers, and they are not arrested; they have taken entitlements belonging to the police, and they are not arrested.”

The minister also criticized the size of the national parliament. He described the legislature as overcrowded, while ordinary citizens and members of the security forces lack basic needs.

Addressing the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), he claimed the system has become exclusionary. He noted that while some officials remain in offices without receiving salaries, other citizens have been imprisoned or discarded.

“The parliament is too full of a lot of MPs, a lot of military ranks, where others are even walking barefoot,” he said. “SPLM is full. Others are discarded, others are in the prisons, others are outside, and others are in the offices here without salaries.”

The remarks highlight growing concerns over the welfare of public servants and the lack of transparency in the management of the security sector. The minister’s statements suggest a need for urgent reform to ensure that entitlements reach the personnel they are intended for.

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23rd April 2026

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