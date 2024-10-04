Deputy foreign minister urges enhanced ties between South Sudan and Germany

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has called for enhanced bilateral ties and cooperation between South Sudan and Germany in areas of capacity building, agriculture, education and technology, among others.

Amb. Monday Semaya also called on the German government to boost its investment in South Sudan particularly in trade through the establishment of a joint cooperation commission.

He also encourages Berlin to support South Sudan’s transition to lasting peace through the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement and the country’s ambition for economic reforms.

In a speech during German Unity Day, Semaya further commended the European nation for being one of the first countries in the world to recognize the independence of South Sudan on July 9, 2011.

“We look forward for more cooperation, particularly in the areas of capacity building, agriculture, education, technology, cultural exchanges and trade investment, including support for the peace process in South Sudan,” he said.

“I and my government believe that we can achieve more positive and encouraging results through establishment of a joint bilateral commission, and other reliable and practical bilateral engagement.”

Amb. Semaya further appreciated the government of Germany for its humanitarian efforts, including the contribution of its police to the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

The German government is providing humanitarian assistance in South Sudan, as one of the biggest donors supporting refugees and other displaced populations with emergency food aid, and protective and hygiene measures.

