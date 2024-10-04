4th October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Deputy foreign minister urges enhanced ties between South Sudan and Germany

Deputy foreign minister urges enhanced ties between South Sudan and Germany

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 7 hours ago

Deputy Foreign Minister Monday Semaya Kumba. (Photo: MoFA&IC/Facebook).

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has called for enhanced bilateral ties and cooperation between South Sudan and Germany in areas of capacity building, agriculture, education and technology, among others.

Amb. Monday Semaya also called on the German government to boost its investment in South Sudan particularly in trade through the establishment of a joint cooperation commission.

He also encourages Berlin to support South Sudan’s transition to lasting peace through the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement and the country’s ambition for economic reforms.

In a speech during German Unity Day, Semaya further commended the European nation for being one of the first countries in the world to recognize the independence of South Sudan on July 9, 2011.

“We look forward for more cooperation, particularly in the areas of capacity building, agriculture, education, technology, cultural exchanges and trade investment, including support for the peace process in South Sudan,” he said.

“I and my government believe that we can achieve more positive and encouraging results through establishment of a joint bilateral commission, and other reliable and practical bilateral engagement.”

Amb. Semaya further appreciated the government of Germany for its humanitarian efforts, including the contribution of its police to the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

The German government is providing humanitarian assistance in South Sudan, as one of the biggest donors supporting refugees and other displaced populations with emergency food aid, and protective and hygiene measures.

 

 

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan starts automating its customs services 1

South Sudan starts automating its customs services

Published September 30, 2024

South Sudan, Uganda army chiefs hold security meeting 2

South Sudan, Uganda army chiefs hold security meeting

Published September 29, 2024

EALA MP urges South Sudan to domesticate regional treaty 3

EALA MP urges South Sudan to domesticate regional treaty

Published September 30, 2024

Meet new NSS boss Gen Akec Tong Aleu 4

Meet new NSS boss Gen Akec Tong Aleu

Published October 3, 2024

Muezzin murdered inside Juba mosque, suspect arrested 5

Muezzin murdered inside Juba mosque, suspect arrested

Published September 28, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan, Uganda plan building dams along transboundary river

Published 60 mins ago

Africa CDC donates vaccine storage equipment to South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Two killed, three injured in boats collision in Yirol East

Published 4 hours ago

Lactating mother killed as gunmen open fire on civilian vehicle in Rumbek East

Published 4 hours ago

Why alcohol and tobacco put you at greater risk of cancer

Published 6 hours ago

Man handed jail term in Terekeka for inflicting domestic abuse on wife

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.