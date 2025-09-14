14th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Business & Economy | Central Equatoria State | News   |   Dep. Governor Lukudu launches Diggala land allocation Diggala to curb grabbing

Dep. Governor Lukudu launches Diggala land allocation Diggala to curb grabbing

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 4 hours ago

Paulino Lukudu Obede, the Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State - Photo credit: Facebook profile/Paulino Lukudu Obede

The Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State has launched a land allocation exercise in Diggala area of Rejaf Payam to promote proper land management and stop land grabbing.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Deputy Governor Paulino Lukudu Obede said the demarcation and allocation is part of the state’s urban expansion and development plan.

He was accompanied by senior officials, including the State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement, the Commissioner of Juba County, and the State Minister of Information and Communication.

The land exercise was launched under the theme “Taking Towns to the Rural.”

According to the statement, the Deputy Governor handed over land documents to institutions for key projects such as hospitals, schools, churches, and mosques.

Emmanuel Ezbon Tete, the Commissioner of Juba County, warned against land hoarding. He said landowners must develop their plots within six months, or risk losing them to others willing to build.

Officials said the Diggala area is planned to host major facilities, including a national stadium, hospitals, schools, churches, and mosques.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia inaugurates Dam, South Sudan to sign power deal 1

Ethiopia inaugurates Dam, South Sudan to sign power deal

Published September 9, 2025

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan 2

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan

Published September 10, 2025

Police: Misunderstanding led to gunfire in Gumbo Shirkat 3

Police: Misunderstanding led to gunfire in Gumbo Shirkat

Published September 10, 2025

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry 4

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry

Published September 12, 2025

Malakal police shootout kills officer after refusal to deploy to Ulang 5

Malakal police shootout kills officer after refusal to deploy to Ulang

Published September 8, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

El-Merriekh Bentiu smashes Lion Hunters 10–1 in season opener

Published 3 hours ago

UN urges fair trial for Dr. Machar, detainees

Published 3 hours ago

Dep. Governor Lukudu launches Diggala land allocation Diggala to curb grabbing

Published 4 hours ago

Wau court jails five gang members for deadly birthday party attack

Published 4 hours ago

Governor Rin urges Presidential Envoy Adut to prioritize peace in her work

Published 4 hours ago

One killed in Baliet County ambush – Commissioner Deng

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.