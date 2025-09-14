Dep. Governor Lukudu launches Diggala land allocation Diggala to curb grabbing

The Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State has launched a land allocation exercise in Diggala area of Rejaf Payam to promote proper land management and stop land grabbing.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Deputy Governor Paulino Lukudu Obede said the demarcation and allocation is part of the state’s urban expansion and development plan.

He was accompanied by senior officials, including the State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement, the Commissioner of Juba County, and the State Minister of Information and Communication.

The land exercise was launched under the theme “Taking Towns to the Rural.”

According to the statement, the Deputy Governor handed over land documents to institutions for key projects such as hospitals, schools, churches, and mosques.

Emmanuel Ezbon Tete, the Commissioner of Juba County, warned against land hoarding. He said landowners must develop their plots within six months, or risk losing them to others willing to build.

Officials said the Diggala area is planned to host major facilities, including a national stadium, hospitals, schools, churches, and mosques.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter