Akobo farmers adopt new skills to combat food insecurity

Some cereal and vegetable farmers in Dengjok Payam of Akobo County have adopted new farming skills to sustain their livelihoods, joining efforts to combat food insecurity affecting communities in Jonglei State.

The farmers are supported through a one-year project implemented by the Community Initiative for Development Organization in collaboration with Oxfam and with funding from Norad.

The project targets over 28,000 beneficiaries in Akobo and Nyirol counties of Jonglei State in South Sudan.

“Working in the group has helped us a lot because you cannot cultivate in large quantities if you are working alone,” said 30-year-old Nyakong Wech.

“When we go for weeding, it finishes quickly, and working in a group has created good relations among ourselves and improved our income,” the mother of five added.

The group is supported in terms of capacity building on how to prepare land for crop planting, nursery bed preparation, crop transplantation from the nursery bed, and weed management.

Other areas include pest control, seed spacing during planting time, as well as the provision of agricultural inputs to enable the farmers to embark on new farming skills.

This season alone, the group has planted more than two hectares of maize and is expected to produce a good yield once harvested.

Gatwech Ngunjach is another resident of Dengjok Payam and a beneficiary of the Norad-funded project.

He said, “being in this group is helping me a lot. One, it helps me with new farming skills where I got training that I did not know before, and now I know how to plant the crops based on the training I obtained from CIDO.”

“Before, I thought the riverbank was only for grazing cattle, but now it is more fertile, and by planting here, we can get more income,” Gatwech added.

Both Nyakong and Gatwech commended CIDO and Oxfam for the capacity building but said they need additional agricultural inputs to enable them to expand the farm beyond the existing size.

Meanwhile, Gatwech Ngunjach is among the few young people who is passionate to transform the green vegetation along the riverbank in Dengjok Payam from grazing cattle to a vegetable farm.

“Before, I used to see this riverbank as a place for grazing cattle, but now it is more fertile,” he said.

The 35-year-Gatwech is among a group of small scale farmers who acquired basic agronomy practices to enable them to work in groups and also produce their own food.

The father of two completed his primary education at the DICAC Primary and Secondary School in the Jewi refugee camp in the Gambella region of Ethiopia in 2023.

He then returned to South Sudan in an attempt to rebuild his life, but this was not possible until he became part of the Dengjok farmers group.

“If we have enough seeds and if we get a generator to pump water and spray our vegetables during the dry season, we can produce enough vegetables from this riverbank,” he said.

Before being empowered to start cultivation, Gatwech used to harvest honey and collect firewood in the bushes to sell to meet the daily needs of his family.

He is now championing young people to embrace peace to enable them to cultivate and produce enough food for themselves and for export.

“I encourage the youth to embrace peace because, through peace, we can earn a lot. For example, I refused to join those who are committing crimes but engaged in farming because, through farming, I can get money to help myself,” Gatwech added.

– From hay seller to thriving farmer –

Nyakhor Joak, 45, a resident of Buore in Bilkey Payam, Akobo County is thriving to combat food insecurity and improving livelihoods of her family through vegetable production.

She is among the 25 members of Buore Farmers Field Group who received training on best agronomy practices conducted in October 2023 to boost their livelihoods.

“I thank CIDO a lot because they have rescued me from a bad situation to a good situation now. Without CIDO, my child would not survive because there is too much hunger this year,” Nyakhor said.

“My family and I no longer go to bed hungry because of this farm work. I got the skills from CIDO, and it is helping me a lot. Additionally, I appeal to CIDO to increase the agricultural inputs like seeds as we really need this assistance.” She added.

The mother of six fled Akobo and sought refuge at Kule refugee camp in the Gambella region of Ethiopia after the outbreak of the 2013 and 2016 conflicts in South Sudan.

In 2019, Nyakhor returned to Akobo and embarked on collecting and selling bundles of grass and firewood to rebuild her livelihood.

She is now excited, citing that she used to earn 2,000 pounds from selling bundles of grass and firewood, but now earns 30,000 South Sudanese pounds a day from selling vegetables after CIDO’s intervention.

“When I came back from the refugee camp in 2019, I was collecting firewood and grass here to sell in order to earn a living. But when I acquired vegetable growing training from CIDO, it enabled me to establish my small vegetable farm, which has become very helpful to me. When I take my vegetables to the market, I earn about 30,000 pounds per day.”

Meanwhile, Nyachack Bithouk, an Akobo woman in her 60s who used to risk her life collecting firewood to make a living now grows vegetables, which has greatly improved life for her and her family.

The elderly mother of six is a member of the Buore Farmers Field Group, situated about a kilometer southeast of Akobo town.

She is now capable of providing a daily meal for her family members after being empowered by CIDO.

“Before, I did not know how to plant vegetables, but after the training from CIDO, I am able to plant those vegetables that are frequently required in the market and how to plant them in line,” Nyachack said.

“I want CIDO to continue supporting us, especially elderly people, with a variety of seeds such as Sukuma wiki, and also to help us fence our farms to protect them from animals because I am too old now,” she added.

Nyachack returned from Nguenyiel camp in Gambella, Ethiopia, in 2022 and resorted to collecting firewood, but it was not possible for her because the area was insecure.

She is among the 20 group members who were trained in basic land and nursery bed preparation, as well as harvesting, storage, and selling as part of the project.

Taban Arkangelo, CIDO’s Field Office Team lead in Akobo said “the groups are doing very well, they are producing vegetables that supports them and that supports their families and as well in the market to provide basic needs like soap that they don’t have, salt and the likes.” Taban said.

“Others even pay school fees, getting exercise books to support education of their children from this project initiative and these are what I can see as an achievement. He added.

Meanwhile the Akobo County Director of Agriculture and Forestry appealed to CIDO to introduce new other project to enable other community members benefit from the initiative.

“I appeal to CIDO to come back again so that it will train another people and support new groups of farmers and new fishing groups.” Chan Mayom said.