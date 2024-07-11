11th July 2024
Deng Monychol elected president of Malakal football association

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 9 hours ago

Deng Monychol. (Photo: SSFA).

An electoral committee declared Deng Monychol Nhial as president of Malakal Local Football Association in Upper Nile State on Wednesday following the conclusion of a long-awaited election.

According to a statement from the South Sudan Football Association, Mr. Deng Monychol Nhial will be the head of the local football governing body until 2028.

He sailed to the top with 28 votes casted by delegates of football clubs and referees in the state capital on 10th July 2024 – ahead of his runner-up, Mr. Buony Kueth Nhial, who secured 24 votes.

In the vice-presidential race, Mr Adwok Daniel, who contested alone, lost the election after failing to secure 50+1 of the total votes per the provisions of the SSFA electoral code. The position will now be vacant.

The SSFA electoral committee also announced Thon Bol as the new Secretary, having gained 27 votes to narrowly defeat his competitor, Anthony Gordon, who garnered 25 votes.

The position of Treasurer saw stiff competition between Peter Pal and Aunwar Deng Ajak, where both of them went head-to-head for two consecutive rounds before felling short of achieving the required 50+1 votes.

Until his election and approval by SSFA, the president-elect Monychol was the head of the steering committee of the Malakal Local Football Association in August 2023.

The football body was suspended in October 2023 by the state government in what the former acting governor deemed as a step to avoid insecurity in the town following power wrangled between football officials in Malakal.

The dispute between the football officials came after some clubs organized a general assembly in September 2023 and staged a vote of no confidence on the former chairman Chol Ayat. Following Ayat’s impeachment, Deng Monychol was elected as the chairman of the steering committee for 60 days.

Malakal Local Football Association was established in 1957.

 

 

11th July 2024

