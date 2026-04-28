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Delegations from Central and Western Equatoria states arrive in Rokon Payam for peace conference

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: April 28, 2026

Delegations from Central Equatoria Stateand Western Equatoria State, led by their respective Deputy Governors, have arrived in Rokon Payam to attend a two-day peace conference hosted bythe Government of Central Equatoria State.

The Central Equatoria State delegation is headed by Deputy Governor H.E. Paulino Lukudu Obede, while the Western Equatoria State delegation is led by Deputy Governor H.E. Justin Joseph Marona.

On arrival yesterday, the delegations were received by the Commissioner of Juba County, Hon. Eng. Samuel Emiliano Wani Pitia, who also welcomed fellow county commissioners from Mundri East, Mundri West, and Terekeka counties.

According to organizers, the conference is being held under the themes “Understanding the Conflict & Building Trust” and “Solutions & Agreements.” It brings together key stakeholders from both states, including local government officials, community leaders, and civil society representatives.

Officials say the meeting aims to address the root causes of intercommunal tensions, promote dialogue, and foster sustainable peace among the affected communities.

The conference is expected to conclude with a set of resolutions and commitments aimed at strengthening cooperation and stability in the region.

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30th April 2026

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