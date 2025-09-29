Defence lawyer lectures court on justice, cautions against politicized prosecution in Machar trial

Dr. Geri Raimondo, senior defence counsel for Dr. Riek Machar, delivered a statement on Monday, cautioning the court against turning the prosecution into a political tool.

Speaking during a procedural hearing at the Special Criminal Court in Juba, Dr. Raimondo cautioned that the role of the prosecution must be grounded in justice, fairness, and public interest—not driven by the pursuit of conviction at any cost.

“Your Honour, a prosecution represents the State, not the victim, nor a private individual. His or her duty is not to secure conviction, but to ensure all the evidence is fairly and accurately adduced before this court of law,” Dr. Raimondo said, drawing from Article 135(3) of the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan (2011, as amended).

Dr. Machar, the suspended First Vice President, and 7 others are facing charges in connection with the Nasir Massacre, a deadly March 2025 incident that left over 200 civilians dead in what the prosecution has described as a “coordinated and command-sanctioned” military operation.

The trial has ignited both political and legal debates across the country.

“A prosecutor is a minister of justice.”

Dr. Raimondo, known for his legal scholarship and advocacy in transitional justice, delivered a detailed lecture to the three-judge bench, stressing that prosecutors are not political agents, but “ministers of justice” who serve the public and the constitution.

“The prosecutor’s principal role is to assist this Honourable Court to arrive at the truth and to do justice—justice between the community and the accused person,” he said.

“They are not entitled to act as if they represent private interests. A prosecutor represents the people of South Sudan, not a faction, not a government, and certainly not vengeance.”

Dr. Raimondo asserted that credible evidence must meet strict standards, particularly in a case of such national importance.

“Credible evidence means believable evidence, reliable evidence, trustworthy evidence, and evidence acquired according to law—not evidence obtained unconstitutionally, not illegally acquired evidence,” he emphasized.

Historical responsibility and future obligation

Invoking the “historical continuum” of justice, Dr. Raimondo reminded the court that prosecutors bear a moral and legal obligation not only to the present generation but also to “previous generations and those yet unborn.”

“It behoves them neither to indict nor to seek conviction except upon credible evidence of guilt,” he said.

“Nor should they do even a little wrong for the sake of expediency. Not to satisfy political winds. Not to pacify media pressure. Not to project force where law must stand.”

At one point, Dr. Raimondo repeated a line—deliberately, and several times—to drive home what he said was the central threat to justice:

“Your Honour, it behoves them neither to do even a little wrong for the sake of expediency, nor to pick any person, nor to place any power above the law. That is the lesson we must uphold today.”

Call for national healing through justice

Turning to the broader implications of the trial, Dr. Raimondo called on the court to resist politicisation and instead become a symbol of national healing.

“They should not be biased towards the government. They should be biased to the people of South Sudan,” he said. “Let this trial restore justice in this beautiful nation of ours.”

Trial continues

The trial is set to resume on Wednesday, with the first prosecution witnesses expected to testify. The defence has indicated it will continue to challenge the admissibility of evidence and the credibility of the investigation process.

Dr. Raimondo’s words now echo beyond the courtroom—posing a profound question not only to the judges, but to the soul of South Sudan’s legal system: