Defense challenges authentication of forensic report in Dr. Machar trial

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio)— The defense team in the ongoing trial of suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar has challenged the authentication and admissibility of a digital forensic report, prompting the court to adjourn proceedings.

During the 54th session on Wednesday, February 25, lawyers representing Dr. Machar and seven co-accused objected to the marking of the prosecution’s digital forensic report as evidence. The objection came after a South African digital forensic expert concluded his testimony before the Special Court.

The report, presented as Prosecution Document 9, includes correspondence between government institutions such as the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs, the Office of the Chief of Defense Forces, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the National Communications Authority. While the court admitted documents 9A to 9G, the defense opposed the admission of Document 9H, the main 28-page forensic report.

Defense lawyer Advocate Deng John Deng argued that the report was prepared on 15 August 2025 and reached the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs on 26 August 2025.

The defense claims that several authentication certificates were issued only after the case reached the court. They pointed out that the first authentication certificate was issued in Pretoria, South Africa, on 1 September 2025, the same day the Special Court was established.

The defense further argued that the Registrar of the High Court in Pretoria issued a certificate verifying signatures on 2 September 2025. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa authenticated the report on 5 September 2025, the same day the Embassy of South Sudan in Pretoria provided authentication.

South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation authenticated the report on 11 September 2025. The defense added that the document lacks authentication from the South African Embassy in South Sudan.