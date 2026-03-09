Defence cross-examines forensic expert in Dr Machar trial

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The trial of suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and seven co-accused members of the SPLM/A-IO continued today, centering on the cross-examination of digital and forensic expert Ratholgo Calvin Rafadi.

Lead defence counsel Dr. Geri Raymond Legge questioned whether an independent forensic expert could replicate Rafadi’s analysis and arrive at identical conclusions.

In his response, Rafadi affirmed that his findings are replicable. He noted, however, that his report already details certain limitations, such as the absence of passwords for Dr. Machar’s MacBook and Samsung mobile devices, which remain central to the evidence.

The proceedings took a technical turn when the defence requested the court to produce and charge a Samsung phone belonging to co-accused Pout Kang Chol. The defence intended to question the expert on specific messages and communications extracted from the device.

Lead prosecutor Ajo Ony’Ohisa raised an immediate objection to the request, arguing that powering on and accessing the device in open court could compromise the chain of custody. Ony’Ohisa suggested that the defence instead appoint its own forensic expert to conduct a formal review of the devices.

The court has adjourned the proceedings until Wednesday, 11 March 2026, for further hearing.

