1st June 2024
Death toll rises to 8 in Upper Nile violence

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Civilians roam the streets of Malakal POC after inter-communal violence erupted in the town. (Photo/UNMISS/X)

The death toll in the inter-communal violence that flared up in Upper Nile State has risen to eight people, the state chief said, adding that law enforcement agencies are containing the situation.

The killing of four youth by unknown gunmen on Thursday sparked a fight within Malakal town and the Protection of Civilians Site.

The separate incidents, which occurred on Friday killed four more people, bringing the total deaths to eight.

Maj. Gen. Chol Atem Jongeth, the state police commissioner, said several others were wounded and hundreds fled their homes to hide on the banks of the Nile.

General Atem revealed that the security forces are working to return controlling the situation in Malakal town.

“As of this morning, we, as security agencies, are controlling the situation, but yesterday the number of death people in the Malakal incident rose to eight people,” he said.

But a civil society activists denied the police official’s claim that they are restoring law and order in the city, adding that the area is still tense and markets remain closed.

John Lwoing, an adviser to the coalition of civil society organizations in the state, said the deteriorating security situation forced civilians to cross the river to hide from the violence.

“Up to this moment, the tension in Malakal town is still high. There is no random movement, the shops in town are still closed but in POC the situation is calm,” he said.

“Many people were beaten on Friday in their residence in Malakal. Some of them managed to escape by swimming and crossing the river up to the West Bank and even up to Wau Collo some of those who managed to escape got injured.”

The activist stated that the situation undermines the state’s peace-building efforts, and risks returning the region to widespread violence.

“This situation now has taken us back to square one which concerns everybody, because people were trying to build confidence to return to their homes in Malakal town.”

Lwong said he believes that the renewed violence means all the efforts by peacebuilding partners to convince the IDPs to return to their homes in Malakal has failed.

He further commended action taken by the unified force to protect hundreds of vulnerable returnees at Hai Bulukat in Malakal from attacks.

Efforts to obtain a comment from the state government were unsuccessful.

      

1st June 2024

