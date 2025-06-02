Death toll from Tonj East violence rises to 62 – official

The death toll from last week’s communal clashes in Tonj East County, Warrap State, has risen to 62, according to the state government.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the State Minister of Information, Mamer Bath Marol, said the updated figure includes 20 women. The number of those wounded stands at 36.

Fighting erupted between members of the Luacjang and Jalwau communities between May 28 and 29, 2025 in Guit village.

Initial reports had put the number of deaths at 46.

Minister Marol also revealed that more than 30,000 households have been displaced to nearby payams, including Wunyiik Akok, Pabuong, and Alatiep Wunlit.

“The government of Warrap State has learned with dismay the unfortunate violent clashes that took place between Luacjang and Jalwau communities of Tonj East County,” the statement reads in part.

“The latest clashes in Tonj East County, which have left 62 people dead, among them 20 women, and 36 others wounded, as well as the displacement of over 30,000 households, is a tragic setback for peace efforts,” statement added.

The violence has also resulted in the destruction of properties worth and left many families in dire humanitarian conditions.

Minister Marol condemned the violence and vowed that the state government will take action against those responsible.

“As the government of Warrap State, we strongly condemn the killing of innocent people and the destruction of properties perpetrated by enemies of peace,” he said.

“We urge both parties involved in these groundless clashes to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation. The government is extremely distressed by the loss of lives and properties and extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he said.

The state government says it has launched an investigation to establish the root causes of the violence and to ensure those involved are held accountable.

Tonj East has experienced repeated cycles of deadly communal violence in recent years.

In 2020, nearly 130 people were killed and thousands displaced in Tonj East County following clashes between soldiers and armed civilians during a government disarmament operation.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter