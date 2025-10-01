1st October 2025

Day five: Special court to resume shortly with hearing of evidence against Machar and others

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 18 minutes ago

Defense lawyer Geri Raimondo greets his client, Dr Riek Machar, after the 4th session|Eye Radio

The Special Court is set to resume proceedings today, with prosecutors expected to begin presenting evidence against suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and several senior SPLM-IO officials.

The resumption follows Monday’s session, during which Presiding Judge James Alala Deng adjourned the case after the prosecution formally unveiled charges against Machar and seven other political and military leaders of the SPLM-IO. The charges are linked to the March 2025 attacks in Nasir County, Upper Nile State — one of the deadliest incidents in South Sudan’s recent history.

Prosecutors allege that Machar and his group orchestrated a premeditated assault carried out by the White Army militia. The attack reportedly targeted a government military garrison and resulted in the deaths of dozens of soldiers and civilians.

During the fourth session, Lead Prosecutor Ajo Ohisa told the court that the violence was not spontaneous, but rather a carefully coordinated operation planned and funded at the highest levels of SPLM-IO leadership.

The charges against the accused include murder, terrorism, treason, war crimes, abuse of office, and financing of terrorism under the 2012 Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Act. Dr. Machar, who remains suspended from his position as First Vice President, is accused of exercising command responsibility over the operation.

Other defendants facing trial include Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol and SPLM-IO military chief Lt.-Gen Gabriel Duop Lam.

Today’s hearing is expected to feature the first prosecution witness, who will provide direct testimony linking the Nasir attacks to the accused leadership. The prosecution plans to call over 100 witnesses and present forensic and communications evidence to support its case.

In response, lead defense lawyer Geri Raimondo has said his team will also present evidence to counter the allegations during the proceedings.

