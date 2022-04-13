David Koak Guok, veteran Anya-Nya leader passes on

13th April 2022
Late David Koak Guok, the former Chairperson of National Civil Services Commission - Courtesy

A veteran leader of the former Anya-Nya has passed on in Kenyan capital, Nairobi after a short illness, a leader of the Nuer community in Juba has announced.

James Hoth who is also minister of Public Services says David Koak Guok succumbed to kidney failure on Sunday in a Nairobi hospital.

He said David, who was former Chairperson of National Civil Services Commission died at the age of 90.

Late David was referred to Nairobi on Saturday.

Hoth described the former Any-Nya veteran as a person who contributed to the liberation of South Sudan.

“He is a person who really contributed very much in the liberation of the Republic of South Sudan since Anya-Anya one and he was holding so many positions in Anya-Nya one and also after the Addis Ababa agreement,” James Hoth told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

“His death is a very big loss to us as Jikiny Nuer and the whole Nuer and the people of South Sudan.”

Prior to the Sudan civil war in 1983, David Koak was an Anya-Nya fighter and later joined the SPLM-A’s liberation struggle in 1997.

David, who joined the Anya-Nya One in the 1960s, served as the representative of the movement in Congo and Ethiopia.

The last position he held was the chair of the Civil Services Commission in Juba.

The body of the deceased is expected to arrive in Juba this week, and laid to rest in Malakal town, Upper Nile state.

