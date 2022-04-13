13th April 2022
David Koak, former Chairman of Civil Services Commission passes on

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

Late David Koak Guok, the former Chairperson of National Civil Services Commission - Courtesy

The Chairperson of National Civil Services Commission and Anyanya-I veteran has passed on in Kenyan capital, Nairobi after a short illness, James Hoth Mai has announced.

James Hoth says David Koak Guok succumbed to kidney failure on Sunday in a Nairobi hospital.

He said David died at the age of 90.

Late David was referred to Nairobi on Saturday.

“He is a person who really contributed very much in the liberation of the Republic of South Sudan since Anya-Anya one and he was holding so many positions in Anya-Nya one and also after the Addis Ababa agreement,” James Hoth told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

“His death is a very big loss to us as Jikiny Nuer and the whole Nuer and the people of South Sudan.”

Prior to the Sudan civil war in 1983, David Koak was an Anya-Nya fighter and later joined the liberation struggle in 1997.

David is said to have joined the Anya-Nya one in the 1960s, he served as the representative of the movement in Congo and Ethiopia.

The last position he served was the chair of the Civil Services Commission in Juba.

The body of the deceased is expected to arrive in Juba this week, and laid to rest in Malakal town, Upper Nile state.

