Dajo Payam recorded 20 deaths from Haemorrhagic Fever

Published: 1 hour ago

Isaiah Adiqila, a community leader in Dajo Payam of Longechuk County, is also the former Chief Whip of defunct Maiwut State - Credit: Eye Radio/Moses Awan.

A community leader has reported that twenty people have so far died of suspected Haemorrhagic Fever in Dajo Payam of Longechuk County of Upper Nile State.

Last month, Longechuk County recorded ten cases of suspected hemorrhagic fever in the area.

Isaiah Adiqila, a community leader in Dajo Payam of Longechuk County and also the former Chief Whip of defunct Maiwut State says many people are suffering from the unknown disease.

Adiqila who just returned to Maban from Longechuk told Eye Radio that he had to travel to Maban to report the disease as the Payam lacks a communication network.

But could not provide the number as he said some of the sufferers are staying at home due to the lack of a hospital.

Adiqila says the ailing persons have symptoms including throat ache, skin and eye rushes.

“There is an outbreak of a disease in Daju and it killed many people and others are suffering,” said Adiqila.

“The disease starts with an infection in the throat you cannot eat or drink anything it caused eye and skin rashes.”

“There is no medicine in the area so I came to Maban to report the diseases the number is big, twenty people died when I was there.”

“There is no hospital and there is no way for the community to have access to a health facility the infected people are just at home I left the area, so I do not know if the number increased.”

Last week, the National Ministry of Health confirmed it received seven samples of the cases, but since then the results have not been made public.

