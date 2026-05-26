CTSAMVM: Security situation remains volatile and unpredictable in the country

The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) stated that the security situation across the country remains volatile and unpredictable in many areas.

Speaking during the 56th CTSAMVM Board Meeting in Juba today, Chairperson Major General Teshome Anagawe reported that the security environment remains unstable, directly affecting the execution of security arrangements outlined in the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement.

General Teshome highlighted operational friction between the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO).

He identified the Ulang-Nasir transit corridor as an area of persistent volatility where actions disrupt civilian movement, humanitarian operations, and commercial supply lines.

“The security situation continues to undermine community confidence and hinder the full implementation of Chapter 2 of the revitalized agreement,” General Teshome stated. “Continued clashes between two major signatory parties to the agreement persist, further threatening the peace process… the situation along the Ulang-Nasir corridor remains particularly volatile.”

The monitoring body documented 29 allegations of ceasefire violations during April 2026, with the highest concentration of incidents tracking inside Upper Nile State.

Specific cases brought before the board included combat engagements between SSPDF and SPLM-IO personnel in Bazia Payam, Western Bahr el-Ghazal State, earlier this month, and reports regarding the arrest and detention of spouses and family members of SPLM-IO commanders in Torit County, Eastern Equatoria State.

To verify these reports, CTSAMVM confirmed plans to deploy monitoring teams for field patrols in Nasir, Baliet, Kapoeta, and Western Bahr el-Ghazal.

The chairperson also detailed recent demographic shifts, reporting that over 10,000 returnees from Sudan alongside approximately 400 refugees crossed the border into South Sudan. The displaced populations are currently stationed at Blue Camp awaiting logistical transport to their final destinations.

CTSAMVM directed all signatories to halt tactical military movements, adhere to the parameters of the permanent ceasefire, and prevent interference with civilian populations and property.

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