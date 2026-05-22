22nd May 2026

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CTSAMVM records 29 new ceasefire violations as Nasir–Ulang corridor remains flashpoint

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 4 hours ago

Major General Teshome Anagaw Ayana, Chairman of CTSAMVM, in a recent photo. (Courtesy)

The ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAMVM, announced that it recorded 29 allegations of ceasefire violations during April in Upper Nile State, stating that the situation along the Nasir–Ulang corridor remains a flashpoint.

Speaking during the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) Technical Committee meeting in Juba, the Chairperson of the monitoring body, Major General Teshome Anagawe Ayana, stressed that Upper Nile State remains a focus for the monitoring mechanism as violations continue to occur in the same areas.

General Ayana further noted that insecurity across the country impacts the implementation of the security arrangements outlined in Chapter 2 of the 2018 Revitalised Peace Agreement. Addressing the committee, he detailed how the instability impacts civilians and blocks aid operations.

“During the month of April 2026, CTSAMVM recorded 29 allegations of ceasefire violations,” General Ayana stated. “The incidents continue to occur in the same areas, especially Upper Nile State, which remains our focus.”

The Chairperson noted that the consequences of this instability affect community trust and peace efforts.

“The situation across the country remains unpredictable; in many areas, insecurity continues to impact confidence among communities and hinder the implementation of Chapter 2 of the Revitalised Peace Agreement,” General Ayana said.

“The situation along the Nasir–Ulang Corridor impacts civilians, humanitarian workers, and transport, which has hindered aid access.”

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