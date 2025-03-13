CTSAM-VM to investigate Nasir clashes and UN helicopter attack

The IGAD Heads of State Summit has tasked the ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAM-VM, with investigating the Nasir clashes and the attack on the UN helicopter to determine the facts and ensure accountability for any violations.

This decision followed a call by Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, the current IGAD chair, for a virtual 43rd Extraordinary Summit of IGAD Heads of State on South Sudan, held on March 12, 2025.

In a communique, the heads of state decided that the ceasefire monitor, CTSAM-VM would investigate the Nasir clashes and the attack on the UN helicopter to ascertain the facts and ensure accountability for any violations.

In a joint statement, the summit condemned the killing of General Majur Duk, Commander of the SSPDF forces in Nasir, Upper Nile State, along with other casualties, including members of a UN crew during an evacuation operation.

However, regional leaders expressed concern over the escalating tensions in Juba and other areas following the Nasir incident and the arrest of senior SPLM/A-IO military and government officials.

They strongly urged all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, respect the Permanent Ceasefire, and prioritize the timely implementation of the Transitional Security Arrangements, including the provision of necessary resources.

