CTSAM-VM reports reduced tension between SSPDF and youth in Nasir

The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Mechanism and Verification Mechanism (CTSAM-VM) said tension has reduced between the armed youth and SSPDF soldiers in Nasir of Upper Nile State, although the two sides are yet to initiate trust-building.

In July, series of violent clashes started between the army and local youth in Nasir County after an SSPDF soldier was shot while attempting to collect sand from a river.

In a separate incident shortly thereafter, an ambush carried out by unidentified gunmen targeted three officers from the SSPDF who were returning to their barracks.

During its plenary meeting in Juba on Friday, CTSAM-VM said it deployed what it terms as a long duration patrol to Upper Nile State, to investigate the reports of armed clashes in the area.

The mechanism’s chairperson, Gen. Yitayal Gelaw Bitew said preliminary findings suggest that tensions have reduced in Nassir town, although trust-building remains a significant step to ensure stability of the area.

General Gelaw said the results of the investigation are currently being prepared for discussion within the peace monitors offices.

“I am happy to report that last week, CTSAMVM deployed a long-duration patrol to Nasir Town to investigate the worrying reports of armed clashes between armed youth and SSPDF soldiers,” he said.

“The results of this investigation are currently being prepared for discussion within the Joint Monitoring Coordination Office. Preliminary findings suggest that although tensions have reduced, significant trust-building work remains.”

Meanwhile, the ceasefire monitor reported that ongoing operations to deter and disrupt activities of the National Salvation Front in Western Equatoria State has progressed.

Gelaw said the NAS activities in Western Equatoria which, according to him, claimed the lives of three SSPDF soldiers have reduced.

He however stated that Central Equatoria is still enduring NAS insurgencies targeting and kidnapping staff of Non-Governmental Organizations to extract ransom.

“I am relieved to report a marked downturn in National Salvation Front activity, particularly within Western Equatoria. Central Equatoria continues to endure NAS operations, which are largely confined to criminal enterprise.”

“The ongoing security force operations to deter and disrupt NAS activity and secure the civilian population are progressing. This has led to armed groups operating as NAS affiliates to target NGO workers in order to extract ransom payments.”

Two weeks ago, unconfirmed allegations indicated that armed men affiliated to NAS abducted NGO workers and later demanded ransom worth 10 thousand US dollars.

