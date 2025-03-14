14th March 2025
CTSAM-VM reiterates condemnation of Nasir conflict

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 8 hours ago

Major General Yitayal Gelaw Bitew, Chairperson, CTSAM -VM July 2, 2024 - Credit: Ngok Garang

The ceasefire monitoring mechanism CTSAM-VM has reiterated condemnation of the conflict in Nasir in Upper Nile State and called on all the parties involved to exercise maximum restraint.

There have been fears that the 2018 peace deal may not hold after violence erupted in Nasir on March 4 between SSPDF and armed youths, who captured the local army base and later killed a commander, several soldiers, and a UN staff.

Some SPLM-IO politicians and commanders including Petroleum Minister Puot Kang, Deputy Chief of Defense Force Duop Lam and an MP have been detained for allegedly being in conflict with the law.

Following the tension, both President Kiir and the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar called for calm and de-escalation of further violence.

CTSAM-VM on Thursday reiterated condemnation of the clashes in Nasir, following similar remarks in an IGAD communique after the virtual 43rd extraordinary summit on South Sudan.

In a press release dated March 13, the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements, Monitoring and Verification Mechanism, called upon signatories to the 2018 peace accord to reaffirm their commitment, prioritize dialogue and reconciliation as the only sustainable path to peace.

“CTSAM-VM reiterates the condemnation by the IGAD Executive Secretary, the IGAD Ambassadors in Juba, and the RJMEC on the conflict in Nasir and calls upon all the parties involved to exercise maximum restraint, reaffirm their commitment to the RARCSS and prioritize dialogue and reconciliation as the only sustainable path to peace,” the statement said.

CTSAM-VM has also raised concerns over the continued retaliatory confrontations in parts of Western Equatoria, Central Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal States.

 

