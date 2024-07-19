CTSAM-VM denied access in Central Equatoria by SSPDF, army disputes allegation

The ceasefire monitoring body reports being denied access to investigate alleged covert training, recruitment, and deployment by the SSPDF in Central Equatoria State, an allegation dismissed by an army spokesperson as vague.

Yitayal Gelaw Bitew, the head of CTSAM-VM said the denial of access to the training sites is a violation of Article 2 subsection 1 which provides for unrestricted movement of CTSAM-VM and UNMISS personnel.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, today, we will discuss an allegation report concerning covert training and recruitment conducted by the SSPDF in several regions of Central Equatoria State,” he said, opening a CTSAM-VM meeting.

Mr. Gelaw said an update on the report was presented to the CTSAM-VM Technical Committee members on 9th May 2024, when the investigation was first conducted.

He the report is based on investigations undertaken with the full involvement of the National Monitors and discussed at the Joint Monitoring and Coordination Office with the active participation of the Senior National Liaison Officers.

“Unfortunately, CTSAMVM did not gain access to some of the areas to 4 gather more information,” he said.

Mr Gelaw added that the body could also not access and verify a reported deployment of two additional “Necessary Unified Force” battalions to Jamus in Bentiu and Malakal Division 2.

According to him, although they asked the Joint Defense Board for details about the deployment, the ceasefire monitoring body has not heard back yet.

“The information about the April 2024 deployment of these Battalions to Jamus in Bentiu and Malakal Div 2 was not accessible to CTSAMVM at JDB’s briefing of the 41st CTSAMVM Board on 23rd April 2024,” he said.

The concerns raised were then subjected to close-door discussions and the outcome is yet to be made public.

When contacted, the army spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai describes the allegation as vague and inquires where the training is being conducted.

