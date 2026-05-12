CPA condemns peace accord amendment process, warns of renewed instability

The Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA) has condemned the move to ratify the amendment to the 2018 peace accord, commonly known as R-ARCSS, it said was carried out by SPLM parliamentarians in Juba.

In a statement dated 11, May, 2026, the group said the process lacked the required two-thirds majority following the withdrawal of SPLM-IO members from the sitting earlier in the day.

CPA’s Executive Director, Dieng David Ring Adol, warned that the move violates the 2018 Peace Agreement and could push the country back into conflict.

He stated that, “the amendment process violated the 2018 Peace Agreement under Article 8.4 of the R-ARCSS.”

He further warned that continued disregard for the agreement could reverse hard-won gains, saying, “Bypassing proper implementation of the peace agreement risks dragging the country back into full-scale war, which is against the interests of South Sudanese citizens.”

CPA also cautioned that South Sudan’s transition process could suffer setbacks as the country approaches general elections, noting that violations of the agreement risk eroding confidence among regional and international partners, including IGAD, the African Union, and other stakeholders.

The organization urged political leaders to embrace dialogue and inclusivity as the only path forward.

It said, “CPA urges the leadership of South Sudan to embrace genuine and inclusive dialogue as the only path to ending ongoing military confrontations in Jonglei State and other parts of the country.”

CPA further warned that failure to adhere to the peace framework could isolate the country internationally and destabilize the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU).

The agreement, signed in 2018, remains the central framework guiding South Sudan’s peace process and transition toward democratic elections.