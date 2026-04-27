Court rejects live broadcast and adjournment in Machar trial; Questioning set for May 4

The Special Court presiding over the trial of suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and seven co-accused has rejected a defense request for a live broadcast and a one-week adjournment, setting Monday, May 4, 2026, for the formal questioning of the defendants.

The ruling follows the conclusion of the prosecution’s phase of the trial. On April 20, 2026, the court heard from the last of 16 prosecution witnesses. Of these witnesses, eight provided testimony under protective measures due to significant security concerns.

During the 71st court session held at Freedom Hall in Juba, the defense team, led by lawyer Kur Lual Kur, moved for a one-week break to prepare the accused for questioning. Additionally, the defense petitioned the court to allow the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) to broadcast the proceedings live.

Judge Stephen Simon Isaac dismissed the request for a live broadcast, stating that the matter had already been determined by the court and would not be revisited. He further rejected the call for an adjournment to May 1, ordering the trial to proceed according to the established timeline.

Presiding Judge James Alala Deng subsequently adjourned the session, scheduling the questioning of the accused to begin on May 4.

The trial, which began on September 22, 2025, centers on allegations stemming from violent clashes in Nasir County in March 2025. The government alleges that the conflict resulted in the death of Gen. David Majur Dak and more than 250 soldiers.

Dr. Machar and his co-accused face several severe charges, including treason, murder and conspiracy, financing terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

A key point of contention in earlier sessions involved digital forensic evidence presented by prosecution experts, including South African expert Ratholgo Calvin Rafadi.

The defense has argued that the findings were based on indirect communications rather than direct access to Dr. Machar’s personal devices, questioning the technical reliability of the data presented to the court.

The upcoming questioning of the eight accused marks a critical phase in the high-profile trial as the defense begins to formally present its response to the prosecution’s 16-witness case.

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