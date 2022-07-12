12th July 2022
Court hearing of S. Sudanese denied graduation in Kampala kicks-off

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 1 hour ago

Students from the Juba branch of the Kampala University protesting a decision to deny them the chance to graduate. | File photo.

A Ugandan High Court has started hearing on the case of South Sudanese students who were denied graduation at the Kampala University main campus last month, according to a team leader.

About 300 South Sudanese students missed their graduation after Badru Dungu Kateregga, the Kampala-based Vice Chancellor abruptly notified them he had closed the Juba branch.

But the protesting students said they had paid their tuition for years at the controversial Kampala University of South Sudan.

The tuition was allegedly channeled via the University’s account at the Number One Charter Bank in Uganda.

On the eve of the graduation, the students petitioned the Ugandan High Court to put on hold the graduation until the matter is resolved – which failed.

However, the court presided over by Judge Wamala Boniface Monday held a first hearing over the case.

One of the affected students, Oyiki Sirino Castino, who had presented the students’ petition to the court confirmed to Eye Radio Monday evening.

According to Sirino, the Vice Chancellor’s unnamed lawyer tried to obstruct the court alleging that he was not authorized to represent the students, but the Judge refuted his claims.

Sirino said some Ugandan lawyers have offered to represent the students in the court.

“Our lawyer asked whether one can represent the students including those 900 who are absent. The judge responded and said one person can represent thousands of students.

“Our lawyer says he will be ready in four days to file the rest of the cases and the judge said he will give the two parties up to 15th of next month to submit their arguments to his office.’

The next hearing is scheduled to take place on the 17th of August

