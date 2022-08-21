Couple arrested for burning own kids’ genitals in dreadful punishment

The police in Western Equatoria State detained a couple in Ezo County, for allegedly mutilating and burning the genitals of their three children, early this week.

According to the County Commissioner Abel Sudan, the three children aged 13, 11 and 8 were accused by their stepmom of incest.

“She locked the three siblings in the room for 2 days and burned their private parts, accusing them of having sex among themselves,” said Sudan.

“There are traces of razer cuts on their backs saying she is doing that to discipline them.”

However, Commissioner Sudan said the children denied the accusation of incest.

He confirmed that the victims of domestic violence were admitted to hospital for further treatment.

“This allegation was denied by the children and the neighbors. Now the couple are in the police arrest we are waiting for their children to recovered, so we transfer the case to Yambio.”

He added that they will be transferred to Yambio for more investigation.

The commissioner declined to identify the parents of the children, for security reason.

He however said the father is 35 years of age, and his wife, 48.

Section 236 of the South Sudan 2008 Penal Act says whoever, voluntarily causes grievous hurt by any such means, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years and may be liable to a fine.

