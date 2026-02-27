Conflict threatens South Sudan’s education sector, lawmaker warns

A lawmaker has warned that ongoing conflict poses a major threat to education in the country, saying instability is making it hard for the government to reform and properly regulate the sector.

John Agany, Chairperson of the Education Committee in the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, said continued insecurity has slowed progress in the education system.

He said although efforts have been made to strengthen the sector, persistent violence has forced the government to divert much of its funding to security, leaving education underfunded.

Agany described low investment in education as a serious gap, stressing that meaningful development, especially human capital development, cannot be achieved in a situation of conflict.

He said education can only thrive in an environment of peace and social cohesion.

“Our problem is investment in education, which I consider a serious gap for the government,” Agany said speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show on Friday morning.

“Security is also fundamental. You cannot educate people in the midst of conflict. It is impossible to achieve meaningful development, especially human development, when communities are still fighting. There must be tranquillity and peace to allow the government to deliver development effectively,” he added.

Meanwhile, Duku Francis, an education specialist with UNICEF in South Sudan, raised concern about the large number of children displaced by conflict and living in unsafe conditions.

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to supporting the country’s education system and acknowledged efforts by lawmakers and the Ministry of Education to establish laws and regulatory frameworks to strengthen the sector.

“There are many children across the country who have been displaced and feel unsafe. We do not want them to miss out on education,” Francis said.

“We are implementing alternative approaches to support children in difficult situations, including radio-based learning for those unable to attend classrooms, even during emergencies such as flooding.”

Both Agany and Francis expressed hope that lasting peace will return across South Sudan so that children can fully enjoy their right to education and the country can rebuild its human capital for long-term development.

