Condolences pour in from leaders as South Sudan mourns Bior Ajang

Tributes poured in from political leaders following the demise of former Deputy Chief of Defense, Lt. Gen Bior Ajang Duot, who passed away on Tuesday night.

Pagan Amum, leader of the Real SPLM, has honored the late General Bior Ajang as a distinguished personality, teacher, and leader known for his humility.

He emphasized that General Bior would be deeply missed by both his comrades and the people of South Sudan.

Pagan highlighted the significant contributions the late General made to the liberation struggle, noting his humility across various fields.

He also recalled Bior’s recent visit during the Tumaini peace talks three weeks ago, where he inspired them to strive for lasting peace in the country.

“When we got the sad news of his demise, it was a big sock to us and me in particular. Gen. Bior Aswad was a liberator, freedom fighter and a great human being,” Gen Pagan said.

“Gen. Bior Aswad before he joined the struggle was a teacher, and indeed his profession of being a teacher continued with him as a liberator and as a freedom fighter and as a comrade,” he said.

“He has also been a teacher to many of his comrades and subordinates. He has been a kind person, a great patriotic personality.”

Deputy Governor of Jonglei State and SPLM Chairperson Atong Kuol Manyang Juuk expressed deep condolences, highlighting General Bior’s vital role in the 21-year SPLA/M struggle for independence.

She described him as not just a leader, but also a father figure, mentor, and steadfast supporter during South Sudan’s toughest times.

“He was a patriotic and visionary leader, a decisive decision-maker, and most importantly, a man of the people,” she said.

Governor of Lakes State, Lt. Gen. Rin Tueny Mabor, honored General Bior as both a leader and a cherished friend.

Reflecting on their shared experiences in the Timsa Battalion from 1984, Rin Tueny praised Bior’s courage and resilience.

“As we mourn his loss, let us also celebrate his remarkable life and the sacrifices he made for our beloved South Sudan,” he remarked.

General Paul Malong Awan, Chairman and Commander-in-Chief of the South Sudan United Front, expressed profound sorrow, noting that General Bior’s death has left a significant void.

“Indeed, a good heart has stopped beating, a good soul has ascended to heaven. Lt. Gen. Bior Ajang has gone from our sight but never from our hearts,” Malong said.

Dr Angok Gordon Kuol, Chairman of the Bor Community, praised General Bior as a champion of justice and equality.

He emphasized that Bior’s legacy of courage and dedication will be remembered in South Sudan’s history.

“Though he is no longer with us, his spirit will continue to inspire us to uphold the values he fought for so valiantly,” Dr. Gordon added.

These tributes reflect the profound impact General Bior Ajang Duot had on South Sudan.

His legacy as a freedom fighter, leader, and mentor will be cherished for generations to come.

