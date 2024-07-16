16th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Concerned citizens launch evacuation initiative for stranded compatriots in Khartoum

Concerned citizens launch evacuation initiative for stranded compatriots in Khartoum

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 6 hours ago

Omdurman City in Khartoum state - Courtesy

A group of South Sudanese has launched a “Citizen Call for Emergency Evacuation” of South Sudanese stranded in war-torn Sudan.

The initiative, led by Akoc Akuie Manhiem, aims to mobilize support from the government of South Sudan and well-wishers to facilitate the evacuation of these vulnerable individuals.

On 12th July 2024, Eye Radio reported that the Sudanese government issued a two-week ultimatum for foreign nationals, including South Sudanese, to leave the capital Khartoum amid daily clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Force.

According to the Director of the Department of Foreigners and Immigration Control in Khartoum state, this decision was prompted by the ongoing confrontations in the area since the war began in April 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the initiative, former Press Secretary in the Office of the President Ateny Wek Ateny emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian aid and evacuation efforts to protect the lives of these displaced individuals.

“This is actually an initiative that the government of South Sudan and the people of goodwill around the world should inject money in to enable the citizen call for an emergency evacuation of the citizen of South Sudan from Sudan.”

The ultimatum means foreigners including South Sudanese who are stuck in Khartoum have just a week to leave the state.

A member of the initiative called on the government of South Sudan to engaged with the Sudanese counterparts to extend the ultimatum to allow the initiative solicit resources for the evacuation.

“As concerned citizens, we felt we still have an opportunity of saving some lives but we need finances.

“I want to appeal to the government to engage the Sudanese parties to extend the ultimatum to give us ample time to mobilize resources to be able to save more lives, ” he said.

Another member cited reports of targeted violence against South Sudanese by armed forces and conflicting factions in Sudan.

“There have been a lot of reports of people  being targeted especially South Sudanese by the armed forces or by the conflicting factions .

“We call again on the citizens and the government in particular to come out in a very massive way to work with us to evacuate the Citizens who are in Sudan.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan govt orders foreigners including South Sudanese out of Khartoum 1

Sudan govt orders foreigners including South Sudanese out of Khartoum

Published Friday, July 12, 2024

Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi 2

Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi

Published Thursday, July 11, 2024

South Sudan-Uganda electricity export deal to receive $300 million funding 3

South Sudan-Uganda electricity export deal to receive $300 million funding

Published Monday, July 15, 2024

S. Sudan to experience heavy-down pours till mid-next week -IGAD 4

S. Sudan to experience heavy-down pours till mid-next week -IGAD

Published Thursday, July 11, 2024

Kiir explains why he fires finance ministers in short time 5

Kiir explains why he fires finance ministers in short time

Published Friday, July 12, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Health ministry, partners roll out malaria vaccine

Published 6 hours ago

Concerned citizens launch evacuation initiative for stranded compatriots in Khartoum

Published 6 hours ago

Manyo Commissioner summoned for allegedly threatening area MP

Published 6 hours ago

Ugandan army detains 3 SSPDF soldiers, say Magwi officers

Published 7 hours ago

Gov’t urged to establish joint river operation forces

Published 9 hours ago

UN ready to collaborate with new Finance Minister – Anita

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!