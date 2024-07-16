Concerned citizens launch evacuation initiative for stranded compatriots in Khartoum

A group of South Sudanese has launched a “Citizen Call for Emergency Evacuation” of South Sudanese stranded in war-torn Sudan.

The initiative, led by Akoc Akuie Manhiem, aims to mobilize support from the government of South Sudan and well-wishers to facilitate the evacuation of these vulnerable individuals.

On 12th July 2024, Eye Radio reported that the Sudanese government issued a two-week ultimatum for foreign nationals, including South Sudanese, to leave the capital Khartoum amid daily clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Force.

According to the Director of the Department of Foreigners and Immigration Control in Khartoum state, this decision was prompted by the ongoing confrontations in the area since the war began in April 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the initiative, former Press Secretary in the Office of the President Ateny Wek Ateny emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian aid and evacuation efforts to protect the lives of these displaced individuals.

“This is actually an initiative that the government of South Sudan and the people of goodwill around the world should inject money in to enable the citizen call for an emergency evacuation of the citizen of South Sudan from Sudan.”

The ultimatum means foreigners including South Sudanese who are stuck in Khartoum have just a week to leave the state.

A member of the initiative called on the government of South Sudan to engaged with the Sudanese counterparts to extend the ultimatum to allow the initiative solicit resources for the evacuation.

“As concerned citizens, we felt we still have an opportunity of saving some lives but we need finances.

“I want to appeal to the government to engage the Sudanese parties to extend the ultimatum to give us ample time to mobilize resources to be able to save more lives, ” he said.

Another member cited reports of targeted violence against South Sudanese by armed forces and conflicting factions in Sudan.

“There have been a lot of reports of people being targeted especially South Sudanese by the armed forces or by the conflicting factions .

“We call again on the citizens and the government in particular to come out in a very massive way to work with us to evacuate the Citizens who are in Sudan.

