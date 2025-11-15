Companies forced to shutdown oil operations after drone attack in Sudan

Some oil companies operating across Sudan and South Sudan have halted production and exports following a drone attack on the Heglig Oil Field, according to company letters.

The Heglig facility is a key transit hub for oil pumped from South Sudan, which relies on Sudanese pipelines to export crude through Port Sudan .

The attack occurred on Thursday, November 13, when an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched three missiles at the central processing facility’s maintenance workshop and laboratory, killing one 2B OPCO staff member.

Petrolines for Crude Oil Co. Ltd (PETCO) was the first to issue a formal notice. In its letter, the company stated: “Kindly take note that today, Thursday 13th November 2025 at around 2:30 pm an Unmanned Aircraft UAV Drone has attacked Heglig Oil Field.

“The UAV launched 3 missiles attacking Heglig central processing facility maintenance workshop and laboratory resulting in one 2B OPCO staff casualty. 2B OPCO declared force majeure at 3:00 pm on November 13th, 2025. SPOC is requested to make the necessary arrangements to seize export of crude oil from Toma South.”

It addressed the concerns to Mr. Diew Charow Walok, A/President of SPOC , with copies to Mr. HE Yanhui, President of GPOC, Hon. Eng. Deng Lual Wol, South Sudan Undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum, and Dr. Mohildein Naeim Mohamed Sudan’s Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy & Petroleum,

Others copied in the letter include Mr. Joseph Ezbon Waiwal, South Sudan Director General of the Petroleum Authority, and his Sudanese counterpart Mr. Mohamed Awad Eljack.

The letter also stated: “PS1 is offline and process facilities are under emergency shutdown.”

Two days later, Bashayer Pipeline Company (BAPCO), which operates pipelines linking Sudan and South Sudan, confirmed it had also initiated an emergency shutdown.

In its letter to Dar Petroleum Operating Company (DPOC) dated November 15, BAPCO said: “As Al Jabalain CPF and the power plant are currently under attack, BAPCO will take further action by activating the Emergency Control Centre (ECC) and initiating the emergency shutdown process with immediate effect to safeguard both BAPCO and DPOC facilities as much as possible.”

Bashayer Pipeline Company (BAPCO), which operates pipelines linking Sudan and South Sudan, said in a letter to Dar Petroleum Operating Company (DPOC) that it had activated its Emergency Control Centre and initiated an emergency shutdown.

“Given the urgency of the matter, we urge DPOC to take the necessary actions accordingly, the letter read.

Both companies emphasized that the shutdown is a precautionary measure to safeguard staff and infrastructure while the situation is assessed.

