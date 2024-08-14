Communities along Ilemi-triangle pledged end to cross-border violence

The Communities of Toposa of South Sudan, Turkana of Kenya and Nyang’atom of Ethiopia have resolved to put an end to cross-border conflicts and embrace peaceful coexistence.

This resolution was reached during a peace dialogue spearheaded by leaders of the respective communities.

The dialogue reportedly took place in Natapar, an area within South Sudan’s Ilemi Triangle territory.

The communities resolved to deter conflicts and embrace peaceful coexistence by mitigating the usage of violent approaches when misunderstanding arises.

This is to enable the cattle-keeping communities to share water bodies and pasture for their animals.

Among other resolutions include the prevalence and observance of security by both parties to ensure free movement along the roads.

They also resolved to enhance businesses among themselves to ensure cross-border networking and boost their relations.

Abdallah Lokeno, the Commissioner of South Sudan’s Kapoeta East County, told Eye Radio that the just concluded dialogue was between the Ateker Speakers at Illemi-triangle.

“A week ago, we discussed the Ilemi Triangle communities of Turkana, Toposa and Nyang’atom or the Ateker Speakers. Turkana came about forty in number. We have concluded the dialogue between the Toposa and Turkana and as we speak,” said Hon Lokeno.

“The resolution was to see that the communities embrace peaceful coexistence and ensure the sharing of water and pasture,” said Kapoeta East County Commissioner.



To demonstrate commitment to resolutions reached the weekend, an unspecified number of youths from Turkana, Kenya travelled to Kapoeta East and partook in inter-sports and cultural activities.

“As I speak now, they are dancing, portraying diverse cultural dances of the Toposa, Turkana and Nyang’atom.”



The move by the youth of the two areas signifies peaceful coexistence among the bordering communities.

