Committee on political dialogue discusses work plan in first meeting

The High-Level Steering Committee for Inter-Party Dialogue on Friday discussed a proposed work plan aimed at guiding discussions among political parties ahead of the upcoming elections.

President Salva Kiir established the committee in February to oversee political dialogue among the parties to the 2018 peace agreement.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, the meeting was chaired by the Presidential Advisor on Security, Tut Gatluak Manimeh.

During the meeting, members discussed the proposed work plan for the National Political Dialogue.

The meeting brought together committee members to review preparations and coordination mechanisms for the dialogue, which is expected to promote consensus and cooperation among political actors in the lead-up to the elections.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Martin Elia Lomüro, who also serves as the Rapporteur for the High-Level Steering Committee of the Inter-Party Dialogue, said the committee reviewed the proposed framework and exchanged views on the roadmap for engaging political parties and other stakeholders in the dialogue process.

The initiative aims to strengthen political understanding and create a conducive environment for peaceful, inclusive, and credible elections in South Sudan scheduled for December 2026.

