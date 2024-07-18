Commissioner Ezbon bans roadside selling in Juba County

The Commissioner of Juba Emmanuel Tete Ezbon has issued an order banning business activities along Haboba bridge in Gudele Residential Area and main roads of Juba County.

In the order issued on July 17, 2024, Mr. Ezbon stated that any business person is not allowed to put goods outside of the shop.

The order said failure to comply will result in the confiscation of the violator’s goods and a fine.

Further, the commissioner banned the washing of vehicles along main roads in the county and prohibited the dumping of garbage along roadsides in the morning hours.

In 2022, a similar order was issued by the former commissioner Charles Wani, and its implementation resulted clashes between roadside sellers and police, and the killing of one pedestrian and the injury of three others.

The matter was adjudicated at the Luri court which ordered compensation for the victims.