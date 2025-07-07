‘Come and invest in our rivers, lakes’ – deputy minister to investors in Rome

The head of South Sudan’s delegation at the 44th Session of the UN FAO Conference in Rome, has called on investors to explore untapped opportunities in the country’s rivers, lakes, and floodplains for farming and agribusiness.

Lily Akol, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Securit, said South Sudan has huge agricultural potential but lacks the technical and financial resources needed to unlock it, generate revenue, and create jobs.

“Our lakes, rivers, and floodplains hold significant potential to enhance food security, improve nutrition, and create employment opportunities, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas,” she said in a statement to the state-owned SSBC on Sunday.

She emphasized the need for strong investment to grow the agricultural sector.

“Realizing this potential requires concerted investment to overcome core technical and financial challenges. South Sudan embodies untapped potential,” she added.

The 44th FAO Conference is being held in Rome under the theme “Unlocking Potentials with Technology and Innovation for Improved Productivity and Sustainability in Agrifood Systems.”

According to the Agriculture Ministry, South Sudan has 30 million hectares of fertile land.

The Ministry also establishes that water the country’s water bodies could irrigate 5 million hectares of land.

South Sudan has also youthful population, with 75 percent of citizens under the age of 30.

