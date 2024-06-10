10th June 2024
Collo Prince Julliano Nyawello dies in Juba

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 4 hours ago

Late Collo Prince, Juliano Nyawello. (-)

The Royal Family of Chollo Kingdom says it is mourning the death of Prince Juliano Nyawello Dak Padiet, the king’s younger brother, who passed away on Saturday.

Juliano Nyawello, a longtime lawmaker in Upper Nile State, died after stroke complications in Juba, at the age of 70 years.

Martin Lawrence Ayul, a close relative of the deceased, said the prince’s death came as a shock to the family, as it happened two months after he recovered from a medical treatment in Egypt.

“On behalf of the family, I would like to inform you of the death of our beloved father, Juliano Nyawello Dak Padiet who passed on the 8th of this month, June, in Juba,” he announced.

“In fact, before his death, we took him to Egypt, and from there he recovered a bit. Two months ago, he was there, so when he came back, he came back very strong and healthy even.”

“But surprisingly, on Saturday, this thing has started, the hard breathing. He was not breathing well, and this issue led to his death.”

Until his death, Juliano was a long-time member of Upper Nile State parliament – having represented Fashoda constituency since the signing of the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA).

In the early 1980s, Nyawello Dak Padiet served as staff member of the Central Bank of Sudan, before joining SPLA/SPLM 1983 where she was promoted to the rank of colonel.

Prince Juliano is survived by three wives and 18 children. His death comes just three months after Chollo King lost his wife in Kampala, Uganda.

The family is currently working on arrangements for his burial at his home village Lul-otang in Fashoda.

 

10th June 2024

