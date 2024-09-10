10th September 2024
Coaches confident ahead of Tuesday's Juba showdown

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

From Left: South Africa National Team coach Hugo Broos, and South Sudan National Team Nicolas Dupuis addressing the media on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024 ahead of Tuesday game - Credit: Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

Coaches from South Africa and South Sudan express strong confidence in their teams ahead of Tuesday’s crucial match at Juba National Stadium.

South Africa’s head coach, Hugo Broos, has acknowledged the significant challenge posed by South Sudan’s Bright Stars ahead of their crucial AFCON 2025 qualifier at Juba National Stadium.

Broos stressed the need for his team to maintain mental resilience against a formidable South Sudanese side.

Reflecting on their previous match—a disappointing draw with Uganda—Broos noted missed opportunities and a costly mistake by their goalkeeper that led to Uganda scoring twice.

He remains optimistic, citing his team’s adaptability to high temperatures as a positive factor.

South Sudan’s French coach, Nicolas Dupuis, has meticulously analyzed South Africa’s performance in their game against Uganda.

Despite facing difficulties in their previous match against Congo Brazzaville, including player absences due to passport issues, Dupuis is confident in his team’s readiness.

He has addressed previous defensive errors and is hopeful for a strong performance.

Currently, South Sudan sits at the bottom of Group 11 after their loss to Congo Brazzaville, while South Africa’s draw with Uganda leaves them in need of a win to boost their qualifying prospects.

For South Sudan, securing a victory in tomorrow’s match is vital to keeping their qualification hopes alive.

