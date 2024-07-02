Clothing shops burnt down in Wau town

Authorities in Wau town of Western Bahr el Ghazal state say a fire breakout due to an electrical fault burnt several clothing shops at Jau market at the weekend.

The state Minister of Information Communication and Postal Services says the Saturday’s fire started in one of the clothing shops at 11: 00 pm while it was raining.

“We have public electricity and it’s new to Western Bahr el Ghazal state. So, there’s a problem with wiring in one of the shops in Jau Market when I was notified around 11:00 pm, that’s when I think it started.

“We tried to talk to Fire Brigade, there’s no way for us to get help but the team of the chamber of commerce and the one I mentioned how they brought water,” said Nicola Samuel.



Nicola Samuel said the authorities spent the Saturday’s night putting off the electric fire outbreak reportedly caused by leaking roofs.

According to Minister Nicola, the company supplying the power, the Mayor of Wau town, the state police commissioner, the state chamber of commerce, and the national security forces managed to control the fire from advancing to several other shops.

“I would like to appreciate the national security team in the market, the commissioner of police, the mayor and his deputy who were all there including the chambers of commerce.

An assessment to determine the level of damages caused by the fire commenced was done on Monday.

Minister Nicola urged the traders in the market to avoid cross-connection of electric wires and called on the electricity company to connect their shops.

