2nd July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Clothing shops burnt down in Wau town

Clothing shops burnt down in Wau town

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 6 hours ago

Jou market burnt in electric fault|Photo| Courtesy

Authorities in Wau town of Western Bahr el Ghazal state say a fire breakout due to an electrical fault burnt several clothing shops at Jau market at the weekend.

The state Minister of Information Communication and Postal Services says the Saturday’s fire started in one of the clothing shops at 11: 00 pm while it was raining.

“We have public electricity and it’s new to Western Bahr el Ghazal state. So, there’s a problem with wiring in one of the shops in Jau Market when I was notified around 11:00 pm, that’s when I think it started.

“We tried to talk to Fire Brigade, there’s no way for us to get help but the team of the chamber of commerce and the one I mentioned how they brought water,”  said Nicola Samuel.

Nicola Samuel said the authorities spent the Saturday’s night putting off the electric fire outbreak reportedly caused by leaking roofs.

According to Minister Nicola, the company supplying the power, the Mayor of Wau town, the state police commissioner, the state chamber of commerce, and the national security forces managed to control the fire from advancing to several other shops.

“I would like to appreciate the national security team in the market, the commissioner of police, the mayor and his deputy who were  all there including the chambers of commerce.

An assessment to determine the level of damages caused by the fire commenced was done on Monday.

Minister Nicola urged the traders in the market to avoid cross-connection of electric wires and called on the electricity company to connect their shops.

 

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Govt begins payments of civil servants with foreign missions 1

Govt begins payments of civil servants with foreign missions

Published Tuesday, June 25, 2024

South Sudan inks satellite internet deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink 2

South Sudan inks satellite internet deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink

Published Thursday, June 27, 2024

Ethiopia announces 188 scholarships for South Sudanese students 3

Ethiopia announces 188 scholarships for South Sudanese students

Published Thursday, June 27, 2024

Construction of Juba-Nadapal Road to kick off in Dec 2024: Mijak 4

Construction of Juba-Nadapal Road to kick off in Dec 2024: Mijak

Published Friday, June 28, 2024

Kiir declares S. Sudan wildlife population world’s largest following census 5

Kiir declares S. Sudan wildlife population world’s largest following census

Published Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Single Dee’s hit song “Focus” reaches 1 million views

Published 1 hour ago

GESS includes disabled boys in school cash transfers

Published 1 hour ago

GPAA recovers five abducted children from Kapoeta East

Published 2 hours ago

High-Level Committee to submit reviewed peace roadmap to presidency

Published 3 hours ago

Juba County dialogue calls for land acquisition awareness

Published 3 hours ago

Speaker Nunu to consult President Kiir on session recess

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!