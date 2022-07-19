Close to 300 cases of GBV, killing reported to Juba 777 hotline in 8yrs- Police

The Juba-based emergency hotline center has received 288 cases of Gender-based violence and killing since 2014.

On 15th July 2014, the South Sudan National Police service with support from UNDP, GIZ, and the telecommunication companies launched a toll-free number 777 to help the public report crimes.

Before the launch in July 2014, the police had first trained about 533 personnel on how to receive calls from the public, radio telephony, and emergency response.

The national capital Juba was then divided into five zones to help the police respond to and combat crimes within residential areas.

A month after the operationalization of 777, the police personnel at the emergency call center were able to receive up to 1,011 calls from Juba residents.

In August 2014 alone, the police were able to recover seven stolen vehicles, arrest armed robbers and apprehend several criminals involved in counterfeiting.

The police then managed to arrest about 955 suspects of which 288 cases were opened in various police divisions in Juba after they were reported to the 777 by the public.

Since its operationalization, the acting Spokesperson of South Sudan National Police service said killing due to the presence of firearms in the hands of unauthorized persons is the major concern.

Brig. James Dak Karlo adds that theft, suicide cases, kidnapping, sexual gender based, and domestic violence are among major incidents reported on daily basis.

“Major cases in Juba for the last few days have unfortunately become random,” Brig. Dak said.

“Anybody who quarrel with a friend will take up his pistol because arms are in the hands of everybody,

“We have these boda-boda riders, when a boda-boda is taken a rider can be killed. Then we have the issue of sexual gender based violence and domestic violence which also become random,

“Another scenario has come out [the cases of] suicide which was not there before but we think people are traumatized and stressed. In outside states, we are facing the problem of community conflict.”

Brig. James Dak Karlo is encouraging the public to report any criminal related incidents to the nearby police station or call the toll-free number 777.

“Police is part and partial of the community and if the community keeps away from the police, it makes it hard for the police to succeed in executing its duty,” Brig. Dak said.

“What I am trying to advise the public is let us cooperate, blame will not help because if we keep on blaming, blame is not a solution. Give suggestions, give recommendations, come let us have a dialogue.”

The police are mandated by law to safeguard lives and property, maintain law and order and combat crimes.

