Cleric condemns renewed violence in Upper Nile

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Malakal in Upper Nile State condemned incidents of violence that led to the killing of six people and made reiterated calls on the government to contain the situation.

Bishop Stephen Nyodo said the tension has created panic among the civil populations in Malakal town.

Bishop Nyodo also called on the perpetrators to cease hostilities and allow civilians go about their usual businesses.

He encouraged the local residents to be calm while urging the government to arrest the situation.

The man of God said he extends his condolences to the families of the victims “who just died without any reason.”

“I would like also to call on the people of Malakal town to be calm and let the law enforcement agency take the role so that the situation is brought to the calm.”

“Otherwise, we condemn all those who started such kind of violence and such kind of issues that also led to the killing of innocent people, those who were doing their own businesses trying to feed the families.”

“We are sorry for what happened and we call up on the people of Malakal town and the surrounding to be calm and also give peace and tranquility a chance.”

Bishop Nyodo said the church will continue to lobby for dialogue to address the conflict.

“In fact, we have been initiating some kinds of initiatives, even our group just came from Akoka and also Fashoda two days back, so that all these tensions that have been taking place all this time to be brought to end.”

“People must sit, negotiate or maybe work out all these arguments that are between the people but it is unfortunate that things are escalating. We will not give up because peace is the ultimate goal for each and every one of us.”

