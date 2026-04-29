Clashes in Bor County’s Kolnyang area leave seven dead, 15 injured

At least seven people have been killed and 15 others injured following violent clashes between the Malual and Abang communities in Kolnyang Payam, Jonglei State, according to the Bor County Commissioner.

The Bor County Commissioner said the incident occurred on Tuesday around 4:00 PM in Malual Chaat, following a misunderstanding involving a group of young girls who were reportedly walking and dancing along the road.

He said the situation escalated when a group of young men approached and allegedly misinterpreted the scene, leading to an altercation in which some of the girls were beaten.

“The fight was between Malual community and Abang community. These communities were broken into fighting yesterday around four. It was an issue of young girls that were running, dancing on the road,” the Bor County Commissioner said.

Smaule Pech said one of the victims, identified as Nyanuer Luol, was severely assaulted, prompting her relatives and members of the community to intervene and question the attackers.

He said the confrontation then escalated into a broader conflict between the two communities.

The official added that the initial disagreement over the incident quickly spread into wider fighting between the communities.

“The other young men came, like they were coming to engage, they misunderstood themselves. And young men beaten some of the girls. And there was one girl that was terribly beaten down, called Nyanuer Luol. That Nyanuer beaten down and the brothers at the other side came running, asking as to why they had beaten the girl. And that led to their misunderstanding,” he said.

The Bor County Commissioner said the fighting escalated from the use of sticks to firearms, resulting in casualties.

“Fighting broke out there and they fought using a stick until they reached a gun. That was the cause of yesterday’s fighting,” he said.

He confirmed that seven people were killed and 15 others injured, with some sustaining gunshot wounds and others injured by sticks. He added that the wounded are receiving treatment at Bor Hospital.

“In that fighting, seven people were killed. Three others were wounded. Some were wounded with a gun, bullets. Some were wounded with sticks. They are now admitted in the hospital,” the Bor County Commissioner said.

Mr Pec said the situation is now under control following the intervention of security forces, which restored calm in the area.

“The situation is under control,” he said.

He further said a security meeting has been convened, resolving that all individuals involved in instigating and participating in the violence, including local chiefs, will be identified, arrested, and brought to justice.

The Bor County Commissioner urged communities in the area to remain calm as investigations continue and efforts to prevent further escalation are ongoing.