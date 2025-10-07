Clashes erupt outside Abyei area between unified forces – Spokespersons

Spokespersons for both the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO) confirmed the fighting.

Colonel Lam Paul Gabriel, SPLA-IO Spokesperson, confirmed that clashes erupted between the SPLA-IO component of the Unified VIP Protection Force and the SSPDF.

“Clashes still ongoing. Details will follow later,” Col. Gabriel stated.

In a counter-statement, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, SSPDF Spokesman, confirmed the fighting erupted between the unified VIP protection force deployed outside of Abyei Box.

“Armed confrontations had erupted between the unified VIP protection force deployed outside of Abyei Box,” Maj. Gen. Koang said.

He added that more updates would follow “as soon as SSPDF’s components of the unified force are done with mopping-up operations,” he added.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a developing story. We will provide updates as soon as further details are released by military authorities.

