Civil society urges due legal process for arrested former senior officials

Civil society leader Edmund Yakani is calling on authorities to ensure due legal process for officials arrested in the recent wave of detentions in Juba and other parts of the country.

Yakani’s call follows the detention of several high-profile former officials, including former Minister of Finance Bak Barnaba Chol, who was arrested last evening, according to Information Minister and government spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny.

Reports indicate that other senior officials have also been detained, including former Commissioner Generals of the National Revenue Authority and senior members of national security institutions.

Ateny said the arrests are linked to alleged financial malpractices.

Yakani said the arrested officials must be granted a fair trial and that proper legal procedures must be followed.

“If these arrests are part of efforts to fight corruption, which presidents have promoted for several years, and if they relate to malpractices or abuse of the law, we welcome and appreciate them. However, they must follow due legal process. We hope an investigation is properly constituted to look into these individuals,” he said.

“Those found guilty of breaking the law, including corruption or malpractice, should face the full force of the law. But if they are not guilty, they should be cleared. In all cases, due legal process must be upheld,” he added.

He urged the Ministry of Justice and the Judiciary to ensure investigations are properly constituted and conducted before any conclusions are made.

According to Yakani, those found guilty should face the full force of the law, while those not in conflict with the law should be cleared through lawful procedures.

He warned that arbitrary arrests or decisions could undermine national stability and security.

Yakani also called on authorities to ensure the safety and protection of the detained former officials.

