22nd November 2025

Civil Society leader urges gov’t to declare election timetable immediately

Authors: Michael Daniel | James Atem Kuir | Published: 6 hours ago

Man casts his ballot during the 2010 Sudan general elections. (-)

A civil society activist has called on the government to immediately announce the timetable for the December 2026 general elections as the country approaches one year to the long-delayed polls.

The elections were postponed to December 22, 2026, after the government extended the current transitional period to allow for the completion of critical tasks, including the permanent Constitution process, census, and registration of political parties.

Edmund Yakani, executive director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation, said the period beginning today marks a crucial one-month window that ends in late December, during which the government is expected to declare new geographical constituencies for the upcoming elections, as required by the amended Electoral Act.

He said many of the essential requirements needed to create a conducive environment for the elections have not yet been fulfilled.

He appealed to leaders of the parties that signed the Peace Agreement to urgently make key decisions during the period between late November and late December.

“As we are aware, tomorrow (Saturday, 22 November 2025) marks the beginning of a crucial one-month period that will end in late December. This period is critical for the parties to the Peace Agreement and the Government of National Unity to prepare to declare the holding of elections scheduled for late the following year,” he said.

“According to the Electoral Act, as amended, the Government is required to declare the new geographical constituencies for the upcoming elections by late December, which is exactly one month from tomorrow.”

Yakani warned that civil society will not accept any extension of the transitional period or further postponement of the elections.

“We are not ready to accept any extension of the transitional period or any postponement of the elections. Any move toward extending the transition or delaying the polls will leave us with no choice but to take legal action against the Government in a competent court of law. If such a case cannot proceed within South Sudan, we will alternatively seek redress from the East African Court of Justice, since we are a full member of the East African Community,” he stated.

South Sudan was originally scheduled to hold general elections in 2025, but these were postponed due to the outbreak of civil war in 2013. The elections have since been postponed five times – to 2018, 2021, 2023, 2024, and now 2026.

