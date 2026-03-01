1st March 2026

Civil society demands transparent legal process after Ayod ‘massacre’

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

The South Sudan Civil Society Forum has condemned what it describes as a “deliberate attack against defenseless people” in Ayod County and is demanding a fully transparent legal process to ensure justice and accountability.

In a press release issued Friday in Juba, the coalition said civilians in Pankor village, Pajek Payam, Ayod County, were killed on 21 February after allegedly being lured with promises of assistance.

“This was not a crossfire incident, nor an unfortunate clash,” the Forum stated. “It was, by all credible indications, a deliberate attack against defenseless people.”

The group cited survivor testimonies indicating that women, children and elderly residents were among those killed. It described the alleged deception involving humanitarian aid as “a particularly vile and inhuman violation” of both domestic and international law.

The statement follows a 26 February announcement by the Government of Jonglei State acknowledging that soldiers from the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) carried out the killings and that arrests had been made. Eye Radio can’t independently verify this.

“That admission matters, but it is only a beginning,” the Forum said. “A statement of responsibility without visible, credible justice is insufficient.”

The coalition warned against closed-door proceedings, saying any trials conducted solely within military structures would fail to meet the standard of accountability demanded by victims’ families and the wider public.

“Secretive or purely internal military trials will not meet the threshold of accountability,” the statement read. “Processes that operate behind closed doors risk protecting perpetrators rather than delivering justice.”

The Forum also called for investigations to extend beyond the rank-and-file soldiers allegedly involved.

“Investigations must not stop with the soldiers who carried out the killings,” it said. “They must examine command responsibility, including any officer or superior who ordered, authorized, enabled, or failed to prevent these crimes.”

In addition to prosecutions, the coalition is demanding reparations for victims’ families, including prompt compensation and medical and psychosocial support for survivors. It urged authorities to fast-track the establishment of a Compensation and Reparation Authority to address long-term needs.

The Forum further appealed to the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan to launch an independent investigation and preserve evidence in line with international standards. It said documentation could be crucial for future judicial proceedings, including before the yet-to-be-established Hybrid Court for South Sudan.

Should domestic mechanisms prove “unwilling or unable” to deliver credible justice, the Forum said the matter should be referred to appropriate international judicial bodies, including the International Criminal Court, where jurisdiction permits.

“The gravity of the allegations — intentional and targeted killing of civilians — demands that no avenue for accountability be ruled out,” the statement said.

The coalition expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and called for an immediate cessation of violence in Jonglei State and across the country.

“Only a decisive break from cycles of violence and impunity will create the conditions for lasting peace and stability,” the Forum said.

The South Sudan Civil Society Forum, established in December 2017, brings together more than 200 independent civic groups, including women’s and youth organizations, faith-based groups and academic institutions, advocating for inclusive governance and public participation in peace processes.

1st March 2026

