Civil Society Coalition launches $50,000 fundraiser for Greater Mundri relief

A coalition of 23 civil society organizations has launched a grassroots fundraising campaign to provide urgent peacebuilding and humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected communities in Greater Mundri, Western Equatoria State.

The campaign, organized under the theme “Together for Peace,” seeks to bridge a critical gap in aid as local populations endure the aftermath of a month-long crisis without significant international intervention.

The fundraising model is designed to encourage small-scale public contributions with specific impacts: $3 per contribution to train local youth as “Community Peace Ambassadors”, and $8 per contribution to provide hot meals for children and vulnerable individuals during emergencies.

Sylvia Nyoka James, the Executive Director of the Civic Engagement & Peacebuilding Initiative Consortium (CEPIC), announced an initial fundraising target of $50,000.

She emphasized that the initiative was born out of a dire need to support those who have been left behind by traditional aid structures.

“There is currently no support available to them. Even UN agencies have not yet arrived, and those affected are enduring suffering. That is the reason we have come together. We deeply need to support our community in South Sudan because, without our help, they cannot survive or thrive,” Nyoka said.

According to the consortium, the instability in Greater Mundri has persisted for over a month. In the absence of external aid, the host community has taken the lead in providing basic survival needs for those displaced by the violence.

Sylvia Nyoka James commended the resilience and spirit of the local population, noting that unaffected residents are sharing their limited resources to keep others alive.

“The community is enduring because they are coming together. Those who are unaffected are now providing small amounts of food and even offering shelter to others fleeing from the violence. I believe this solidarity and support are truly commendable,” she said.

The effort is being spearheaded by CEPIC, a consortium of 23 diverse organizations united in their mission to promote social cohesion and provide rapid response during humanitarian crises.

The organizers are calling on the public and the business community to support the $50,000 goal, stressing that local solidarity is currently the primary lifeline for the people of Greater Mundri.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Renewed violence in Tonj East leaves 47 dead, dozens injured Previous Post