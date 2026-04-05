Activist calls for action plan on AU peace declaration

A civil society activist is calling on the African Union High-Level Committee (C5) to develop a plan to implement its recent declaration on South Sudan.

Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), stated that while the solidarity from the AU is welcome, immediate steps are necessary.

The C5 declaration renewed the political pledge to move the country from violence to peace through the 2018 Peace Agreement.

The government cabinet endorsed the declaration on March 28, 2026. However, Yakani warned that time is running out for tasks related to the elections scheduled for December 2026.

He urged the C5 leadership to act during April 2026 to create a roadmap for the resolution.

“We acknowledge the solidarity demonstrated by the African Union,” Yakani told Eye Radio. “But we feel time is running out on tasks associated with the declaration, such as preparations for the election. We are demanding an action plan this month that is practical for implementation.”

The AU High-Level Committee for South Sudan, chaired by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, previously expressed concern over the political and security situation in the country.

During the AU Assembly in February 2026, the committee called for an immediate ceasefire and full implementation of the peace agreement, free and credible elections by December 2026, the release of political detainees, and strengthening of coordination between IGAD, the UN, and the AU.

The declaration also appealed for humanitarian assistance and directed the AU Commission to provide technical and financial support to South Sudan.

The African Union stated it remains committed to stability and urged all stakeholders to work together to reach these goals before the end of the transition period.

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